Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.00.

KEY opened at C$33.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.34. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

