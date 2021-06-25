Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 128,633 shares.The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $52.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

