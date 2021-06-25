Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 128,633 shares.The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $52.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,322 shares of company stock worth $6,541,531 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

