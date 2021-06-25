Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

