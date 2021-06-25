Keep4r Price Reaches $3.79 on Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $320,089.34 and $19,594.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00011685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00603214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.