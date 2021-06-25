KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KE were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BEKE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

