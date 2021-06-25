KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

