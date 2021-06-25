KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 733.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

