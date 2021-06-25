KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,955 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.