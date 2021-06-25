KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $90,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in KBR by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after buying an additional 990,698 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $37.80 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.