Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

