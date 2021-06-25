JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to “Overweight”

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

SUBCY opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

