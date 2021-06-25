JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,692,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 697,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.96% of EnLink Midstream worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 41.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

ENLC opened at $6.27 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

