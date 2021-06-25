JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

