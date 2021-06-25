JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. Prosus has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

