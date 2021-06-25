JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $130.82 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.21.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

