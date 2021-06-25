JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of TTEC worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 33.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.79 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

