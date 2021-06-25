JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,765 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.11% of Customers Bancorp worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CUBI opened at $40.07 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

