JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 697,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of EnLink Midstream worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 215,531 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.27 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

