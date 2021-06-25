JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 557

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 391.71 ($5.12).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.48) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.20. The company has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

