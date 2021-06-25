JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 119,475 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $27,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.