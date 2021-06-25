JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,878 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 66,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

