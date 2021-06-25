JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

PACB opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

