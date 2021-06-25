JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 42,622 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

