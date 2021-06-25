Joules Group’s (JOUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Joules Group (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON JOUL opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Wednesday. Joules Group has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market cap of £337.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.47.

In related news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

