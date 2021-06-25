John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

