John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.