John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JBT stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

