JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.09. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 23,706 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83.
In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,881 shares of company stock worth $241,367. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. UBS Group AG raised its position in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in JMP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
