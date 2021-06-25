JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.09. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 23,706 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,881 shares of company stock worth $241,367. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. UBS Group AG raised its position in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in JMP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

