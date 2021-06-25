JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. JinkoSolar updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

NYSE JKS traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,637. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

