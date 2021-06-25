JFrog Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,861 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,124% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

Shares of FROG opened at $49.65 on Friday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.