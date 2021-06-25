JFrog Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,861 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,124% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

FROG stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 7,405.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $374,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

