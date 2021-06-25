Jeffrey T. Klenda Sells 160,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$312,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,413,535.40.

Shares of TSE URE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.94. 132,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,062. The company has a market capitalization of C$367.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

