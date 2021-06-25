Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GameStop Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $212.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.47. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

