Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

AEO opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $3,246,000.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

