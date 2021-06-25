Jefferies Financial Group Raises Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $47.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -22.58. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $602,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,834.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,052,251 shares of company stock valued at $89,494,867. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

