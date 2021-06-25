Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jazz reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same. Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Moreover, any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

