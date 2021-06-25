Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from continued end-market strength and solid operational execution. The company witnessed strong top-line growth in mobility, cloud-connected devices, and semi-cap in the reported quarter. However, Jabil witnessed some supply-chain headwinds in the fiscal third quarter, which is expected to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company expects supply-chain issues to hurt through early (until the spring or summer) fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, Jabil raised its guidance for fiscal 2021 based on solid fiscal third-quarter results. Markedly, the company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. The company has ample liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities in the long haul. Shares of Jabil have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Jabil alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after acquiring an additional 695,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.