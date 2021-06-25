Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $56.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after buying an additional 662,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

