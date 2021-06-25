IVERIC bio, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $546.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

