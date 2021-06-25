Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Itafos alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.