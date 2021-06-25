iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.04 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

