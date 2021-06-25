iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 61.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,627 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,440,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,376,000 after purchasing an additional 399,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,166,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,434,000 after buying an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

