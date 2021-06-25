iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 68.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,643 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $268.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

