iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $39.40.

