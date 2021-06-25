iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BATS:IBMM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.96. 13,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01.

