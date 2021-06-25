iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,025,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.