Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.76

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 8753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after buying an additional 385,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

