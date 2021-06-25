Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.76

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 8753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Several analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51.
In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after buying an additional 385,442 shares in the last quarter.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.