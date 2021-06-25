IOST Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $292.88 million and $116.81 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00090963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00054096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

