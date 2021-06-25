Investors Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Call Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 19,447 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 839% compared to the typical volume of 2,072 call options.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 132,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,373. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

