Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY):

6/23/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

6/22/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

6/22/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/9/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

5/18/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

